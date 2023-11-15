Enterprise Singapore launches San Francisco Overseas Centre to boost trade with US

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has launched its San Francisco Overseas Centre to facilitate Singapore companies' entry into the United States and boost trade and investment between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed hope that the US will maintain and strengthen its relationship with Asia and the rest of the world.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Tuesday (Nov 14) launched its San Francisco Overseas Centre to facilitate Singapore companies' entry into the United States and boost trade and investment between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong , who officiated the opening, said that despite a more complex global environment, he is hopeful that Singapore is wide open for business.

San Francisco has faced numerous challenges throughout its history, but it has always managed to bounce back. The latest threats to the city's survival include the Covid-19 pandemic, chronic homelessness, and a fentanyl epidemic.

US President Joe Biden arrives in San Francisco to lead the Apec forum, where he is expected to discuss a new US-led trade pact for Asia . The United States and China have expressed hope for greater stability.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to have dinner with top business leaders in San Francisco as he aims to attract American companies and address recent struggles in foreign investment. The dinner will take place during the Asia -Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and follows talks between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

A quarter of Singapore's workforce are considered "Road Warriors" who prefer flexibility in their work. Singapore also has a significant number of "Detectives" who excel at seeking and sharing information.

During the official opening of their new headquarters, Singapore Democratic Party secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan outlined some of the party's plans for the upcoming months as they prepare for the General Election. The party will focus on the rising cost of living in their election campaign.

