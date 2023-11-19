Enjoy Winter Wonders and Meet Cartoon Characters at Singapore's Indoor Carnival

Six weeks of school holidays have begun. Wondering how you can make it extra memorable for your kids? Take them to meet their favourite cartoon characters, including those from Disney to Pokemon to Line Friends. They can also experience winter wonders and go snow tubing without leaving Singapore. A highlight at the indoor Candy Carnival is a go-kart course for children. Grab a snow tube and go on a 5m-long slide or a 3m-long ice luge.

Bounce on a seesaw amid snowfall or play mini-golf on a course made entirely of ice. Each ticket includes rental of jacket and snow boots for both adults and children above three, but wear your own long pants, socks and gloves. Alternatively, you can rent or buy them at the event. Next to the Candy Snow House is an indoor carnival with games, rides and food. Stand to win Disney merchandise at the game booths and claw machines. There is a good variety of kiddy rides, such as a pirate ship for those below 1.4m tall. Children who are at least five years old and 1.1m tall can experience go-karting here





