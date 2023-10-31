England's May announces retirement from international duty

"Words can't describe the journey that I've been on so I won't try to put it into words," May, who plays his club rugby for Gloucester, said in a statement. "At this point in time all I want to say from the bottom of my heart is a huge thank you to everybody who has been a part of this journey with me."
His 36 tries make May England's second leading try scorer of all-time, with his last try coming in the World Cup warm-up loss to Fiji at Twickenham in August. "Another special thank you, a huge thank you, to the England fans. The ones at Twickenham, the ones who have made all this come to life for me. It's been incredible," May added.
May, who made his international debut in 2013, represented England at the last three World Cups, and started the final in 2019 when they lost to South Africa. "It's an honour and a dream to represent my country and although I won't be out there on the pitch anymore physically I will always feel connected to this team in spirit. Thank you," he added.
