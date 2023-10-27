End of brilliant white-ball era for England, says Hussain

A crushing defeat by Sri Lanka on Thursday left the defending champions ninth out of 10 in the standings and with almost no chance of reaching the semi-finals.

It is a far cry from 2019 when Eoin Morgan's England won the World Cup in an unforgettable final against New Zealand and the post-mortem has begun in earnest. "I wouldn't have changed the side before this tournament but I would definitely be thinking about changing it now because it does feel like the end of an era.

Questions are being asked about England's preparation for the tournament and whether the lack of 50-over cricket played by the team's key players undermined their chances of retaining their title. Hussain, however, says blaming the amount of T20 cricket now being played rather than the 50-over format is a cop-out. headtopics.com

