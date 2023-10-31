Employer wants to appeal to MOM to extend her 60-year-old helper’s Work Permit

The MOM website also states that employers can renew their migrant domestic worker’s Work Permit only until she is aged 60. In a post to a support group on social media for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote: “In December our lovely helper will turn 60 and will loose her work pass. Because of her excellent performance we are working on an appeal letter to MOM.

Other helpers who experienced the same issue commented on the post. One said: “Yes! I am 60 yrs. Old as well, we recieved a letter from MOM, they told my employers that get ready to send me back home, cause I already reach the age limit as a Domestic helper here in Singapore, my employers wrote an appeal letter, that they still need me, and work with them for 12 yrs. And thanks God my.work permit renewed for another 2 yrs.

Another helper also commented: “I have a Filipino friend who’s still working here with same employer at the age of 67 employed to a local chinese family for about 35 yrs or longer… she’s indeed an inspiration to many… despite having struggles and hardships.. i salute her endurance, patience, love and dedication to her job!”asking for advice after her employer wanted her to work for an additional two months after the expiry of her Work Permit (WP) and contract.

