Emerald Buddha statue found in mango tree trunk at Thai temple

It is believed that the Buddha statue dates back to the era of the first abbot who lived in the Nongsang Pracha Bamroong temple about a hundred years ago.

The statue was then carefully extracted and kept in the abbot's room.

During the process of cutting the tree and splitting its trunk, the hidden Buddha statue was discovered. The green statue, which portrayed a smiling figure, appeared to have suffered damage from the use of a saw during the cutting. headtopics.com

