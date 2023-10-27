'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore vision

The Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the"social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream.

The Forward SG exercise, launched in June 2022, was led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other fourth-generation (4G) political leaders to review and refresh Singapore's"social compact". This has been described as"the glue that holds society together, the shared understanding of our roles and responsibilities towards each other, and our shared values and aspirations as a people".

"In particular, there have been discernible shifts in our youths’ mindset. When young people today talk about careers and jobs, they often express a desire for meaning and purpose in what they do, not just for good salaries. In other words, we want to embrace wider definitions of success," it noted. headtopics.com

On the whole, the exercise found that Singaporeans want a society that is vibrant and inclusive, fair and thriving, and resilient and united.Refreshing the Singapore Dream hence requires several key shifts, spanning education, jobs and support for families and seniors, the report stated.

"Ultimately, we aim to build a stronger sense of solidarity and identity as Singaporeans ... We want every Singaporean to know and feel a stake in our shared future, while possessing a sense of obligation and responsibility to one another," the report said.1. Support families through every stage of life headtopics.com

MPs call for equal parental leave, better work culture as Bill passed to double paternity leave to 4 weeks

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »