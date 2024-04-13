Emart24 Singapore under probe for unpaid wages

Emart24 debuted in Singapore to much fanfare in December 2022, but abruptly shut all three outlets in March 2024. South Korean convenience store chain Emart24 Singapore is under probe for allegedly not paying its employees their wages. Responding to queries on April 12, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) in a joint statement said TADM received claims for unpaid salaries from 15 former Emart24 Singapore employees.
TADM is helping the workers, and five of them have been able to reach an agreement with Emart24, the statement said. They are now being repaid after mediation efforts by TADM, it added. It added that affected employees who need employment assistance have been referred to the NTUC Employment and Employability Institute. Emart24 debuted in Singapore to much fanfare in December 2022, but abruptly shut all three outlets in March 2024. News of the chain’s closure broke in a March 18 Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale, leaving many people speculating about the reason behind Emart24 Singapore’s sudden exit. However, South Korean news agency Yonhap, in a later report, said Emart24 made the decision to suspend operations as part of preparations for “something new”. “We have been making significant management decisions to reshuffle the outlets to better serve customers with some new and exciting offerings and concepts,” the Emart24 statement sai
