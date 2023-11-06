Elon Musk's xAI to be Integrated into Social Media Platform X

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a standalone app. The startup aims to create AI tools that assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge. Mr Musk launched xAI in July, calling it a maximum truth-seeking AI. The first AI model released by xAI is a bot named Grok, designed to answer questions with wit.

Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, giving it a massive advantage over other models

