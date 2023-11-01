Elderly woman with 50 years' crime streak in Malaysia and Singapore jailed again for theft

The court heard that Ng was a serial thief whose modus operandi was to look for a target with an open handbag in crowded stores. She would pretend to browse items next to her target before using her other hand to retrieve the target's wallet.

The victim was at a store in Bugis Village with her handbag unzipped when Ng stole her wallet, which contained US$750 and S$85. Because of this, Ng was charged again and her bail was revoked before a higher bail amount was offered to her.Nine statements were taken from Ng in investigations and she lied in each one, claiming that she had not stolen anything even after being shown CCTV footage.

Between 2014, when she was released from her 10-year term of preventive detention and her latest offences, Ng was convicted at least four more times for property offences in Malaysia.The prosecution would be"amply justified to seek a longer term of preventive detention", but sought four to six years' jail given Ng's advanced age and out of leniency to her, he said.Defence lawyer Wasiur Rehman said his client's reason to do this was"for survival".

This son was temporarily in a wheelchair as he had been"standing too long washing dishes to make ends meet", said the lawyer. "The husband has abandoned her and neglected care for the children. The husband has never maintained her, leaving her to fend for herself and for her children," said the interpreter.

