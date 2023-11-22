Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Con Man After Husband's Death

In 2021, Sharon Niederhaus, then 77, lost her husband of more than 50 years. Her daughter, Kristin Henry, said her mother was never the same afterward. “We feel like we lost both our parents at the same time,” Henry said, referring to her and her brother. Niederhaus drank heavily in the wake of her husband’s death. Her alcohol use had initially increased eight years earlier, when she became his caregiver after he had a stroke; after he died, it got even worse.

In another alarming development, she started messaging with a con man who claimed to be her former boss. Over the course of two years, he swindled her out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Henry and her brother tried everything to help their mother: They staged an intervention, confiscated her phone, took on power of attorney and sent her to rehab. The entire time, they thought her problems were related to the alcohol; her doctors said she was also likely experiencing brain fog because of her grie





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elderly woman with 50 years' crime streak in Malaysia and Singapore jailed again for theftThe 75-year-old woman said she felt she was just "borrowing from the rich".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Australia police arrest woman over mushroom lunch that killed three elderly peopleSYDNEY – Australian police said on Thursday they had arrested a 49-year-old woman over the deaths of three elderly people in August after they allegedly consumed mushrooms at a lunch hosted by her. Victoria state police said they had searched the woman’s house with...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Elderly woman stumbles after getting hit by e-bike at carparkAn elderly woman had a nasty shock after an e-bike rider sideswiped her as she was crossing a road.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

Woman in Japan falls to her death from a 40m bridge while filming wild deerThe woman was eager to film the deer on her phone. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Woman in Japan falls 40m to death from bridge while filming wild deerThe woman was eager to film the deer on her phone. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Woman in Japan falls to her death from a 40m bridge while filming wild deerA woman plunged to her death after losing her footing from a bridge while filming wild deer in Japan on Saturday. The incident took place at around 9.30am in the town of Higashi-Izu in Shizuoka Prefecture, according to Yahoo Japan. The woman, who was reported to...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »