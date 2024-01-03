Elderly Singaporean Man Faces Isolation Due to Ill Health

Ill health keeps Mr Sarmugam R Rajoo, 76, confined within the four walls of his one-room rental flat in Yishun most of the time. The former security guard collapsed at his workplace eight years ago due to his hypertension, forcing him into retirement. He now relies on the Silver Support Scheme for survival. In the years since he retired, he developed Parkinson’s disease and osteoarthritis, which gradually stole his mobility.

Now, he needs his wheelchair to get around, and does not venture beyond his immediate neighbourhood. Since 2015, Mr Sarmugam has been under the care of the Home Nursing Foundation, whose staff make monthly home visits to prescribe medications and monitor his health. A divorcee with no family, he spends most of his time watching television in bed. “I was born lonely with no siblings, and I will stay lonely and die lonely,” he told Insight matter-of-factly





