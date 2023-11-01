Elderly Japanese hostage taker 'had grudge' with post office

"He demanded to police officers at the scene that he wanted to see a specific someone," a Saitama police spokesman told AFP, adding only that an investigation was ongoing. In addition to a handgun attached to a cord around his neck, Suzuki reportedly had with him two knives as well as an 18-litre container and two bottles containing an unspecified liquid, according to major media including TV Asahi network.

The eight-hour post office showdown lasted until after 10pm, with live television pictures showing the building surrounded by police cars with flashing lights. Police finally arrested Suzuki after one of the hostages was released and the other managed to leave the building on her own.

This picture shows the area around a post office where a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage in Warabi City, Saitama prefecture in Japan on Oct 31, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)

"I have never seen a gun or anything dangerous inside his room," the Asahi Shimbun quoted one unnamed friend as saying.

