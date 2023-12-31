Elderly caregivers worry about the future of their adult children with special needs

There are about 90 elderly caregivers caring for their adult children with special needs. Many of them worry their children will be forced to fend for themselves after the parents die. Madam Ng Gim (centre) is a mother and sole caregiver to her four adult children with intellectual disabilities: (from left) Lee Eng Ang, Lee Bee Lan, Lee Peng Peng and Lee Eng Chwee.

SINGAPORE - Every day, Madam Ng Gim is reminded that her four adult children have special needs, sometimes through unwelcome chatter when strangers stare. Madam Ng’s sons Lee Eng Ang, 56, and Lee Eng Chwee, 50, and daughters Lee Bee Lan, 54, and Lee Peng Peng, 52, were born with intellectual disabilities. The 77-year-old, who is unclear about her own health needs, has been their only caregiver since her husband died in 2019 from pneumonia. In truth, she has been their only caregiver for most of their lives. A deliveryman for a soft drink company, her husband Lee Cheng Zhi was often out for work. He also had a habit of racking up gambling debts, and she had to help clear them, she sai





Elderly caregivers worry about the future of their adult children with special needsMany elderly caregivers are concerned about what will happen to their adult children with special needs after they pass away. Madam Ng Gim, a mother and sole caregiver to her four adult children with intellectual disabilities, shares her story.

