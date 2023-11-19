Eldercare Companions at KTPH Look After Patients' Socio-Emotional Needs

Retirees Chee Tuck Hong, 63, and Foo Soon Leng, 70, have been hired as part-time eldercare companions at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) in Singapore. They are responsible for looking after the socio-emotional needs of patients with dementia, delirium, and depression. The ECCs plan activities for the patients and assist them with daily tasks like walking and eating.

With their patience, charm, and keen observation skills, they are able to build trust and connection with the patients, improving their willingness to cooperate with healthcare professionals





