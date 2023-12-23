Elaborate Christmas display brings joy to Bedok residents

Twinkling fairy lights, baubles and snowflakes adorn a Christmas “tree” made of fishing nets, with a gold star perched on top. A snowman made of two floating buoys, colourful reindeer lights and a life-sized sleigh stand at the foot of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road. The elaborate Christmas display at this corner of Bedok has become an annual tradition, started by Bedok resident Sandy Goh Siew Hua, who has been coordinating the estate’s decorations and gatherings since 2011.

But on Dec 23, more than 100 residents gathered for their last Christmas neighbourhood party, which was held at Blocks 702 and 703. Besides a catered buffet, there was an assortment of homemade food contributed by residents. Madam Goh, 55, borrowed a snow foam machine from a friend to give residents an “unforgettable experience”. There was even an inflatable pool for children to play in. Children could be seen running around in the snow foam or swimming in the pool, while another group of partygoers started their own barbecue





