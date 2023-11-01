Egypt receives first group of injured Gazans through Rafah crossing

The attack on southern Israel left about 300 soldiers and 1,100 civilians dead, according to Israeli figures. Hamas gunmen also took more than 200 hostages. “Those require advanced surgeries that can’t be done here because of the lack of capabilities, especially women and children,” he said.

It added it was likely the departure of British nationals would take place in stages over the coming days. About 200 people were waiting at the Palestinian side of the border on Wednesday morning, the source said.Medical sources in Egypt’s Sinai region, bordering Gaza, said a field hospital of four tents, each containing 20 beds, and 12 medical caravans had been set up in Sheikh Zuweid.

Medical workers wait to take injured Palestinians at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov 1. PHOTO: REUTERS The Rafah crossing, controlled by Egypt, is the main entrance and exit point to Gaza from Egypt. It is in a region tightly controlled by the Egyptian military, which battled an insurgency there that peaked after 2013 and has now been largely suppressed.

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some foreign captives, spokesman Abu Ubaida of the group’s armed wing al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. Palestinians searching for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Oct 31. PHOTO: REUTERS

“We are in a tough war. It will be a long war,” he said. “I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory.”

