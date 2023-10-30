Efforts to Tackle Vacant Homes Problem in Japan

Vacant homes are a pressing problem in Japan. Efforts by Akiya Katsuyo and MUJI to tackle this issue are highlighted. Akiya Katsuyo specializes in redeveloping vacant properties and introduces them to buyers and renters. MUJI redesigns these properties. The number of vacant homes in Japan has risen 50% in the past 20 years.





🏆 5. ChannelNewsAsia » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

20 property agents fined for marketing vacant HDB flats that had not been lived in: CEAFlat owners are required by HDB to fulfil a minimum occupation period before selling their home, and the owners have to physically occupy the flat.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

20 property agents disciplined for marketing vacant HDB flats that had not been lived in: CEAFlat owners are required by HDB to fulfil a minimum occupation period before selling their home, and the owners have to physically occupy the flat.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Japan Rail Pass prices have increased by 70%, here are 7 must-know travel hacks to save money in JapanIt's no secret that Singaporeans love visiting Japan. And as most Japan aficionados would know, the unlimited travel Japan Rail (JR) Pass is a cost-effective way to get around Japan if you plan to visit different parts of the country. But on Oct 1, 2023, we saw a whopping — 70 per cent increase in the JR Pass price. After...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Children in Japan bring cheer to nursing homes by popping by for meals once a monthAmong the meals the residents and guests have enjoyed is chicken rice sponsored by Singapore Airlines.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Japan’s first red sweet corn becomes social media ‘jewel’The kernel's deep red color comes from anthocyanin, a pigment that produces blues and reds in plants. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Japanese man compares cost of living in Japan vs SingaporeHe ends his video with, 'This is how cheap Japan is. Would you move and live in Japan?'

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »