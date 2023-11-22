Eczema cream found to contain high levels of arsenic and potent steroid

An eczema cream sold on a Malaysian retail website and Carousell was found to contain over 430 times the permitted limits of arsenic, a toxic metal. The cream also contains a potent steroid. Users are advised to see a doctor as soon as possible. The cream is one of four products recently found to contain potent or banned ingredients.





