Eczema Cream Found to Contain Dangerous Levels of Arsenic

An eczema cream sold in Malaysia and on Carousell was found to have contained more than 430 times the allowed limits of arsenic. Health authorities warn users to see a doctor as soon as possible. The cream, Euzema Confidence Revival Cream, was among four products found to contain potent or banned ingredients.





