Eco-friendly jet fuel production expected to triple by 2024

The production of eco-friendly jet fuel is expected to triple to 1.875 billion litres in 2024, accounting for 0.53 per cent of the aviation industry’s fuel needs. However, this is still far behind the amount needed to reach the target of having cleaner jet fuel form 5 per cent of fuel consumption by 2030. About 17.5 billion litres of eco-friendly fuel will need to be produced yearly by 2030 to meet this target.

In 2023, greener jet fuel volumes reached 600 million litres, double the 300 million litres produced in 2022. Singapore Airlines and its budget arm Scoot are among those committed to reaching a goal of 5 per cent sustainable aviation fuel use by 2030





