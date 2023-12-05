eCloudvalley Expands Cloud Solutions Delivery in Singapore

The companies aim to accelerate the delivery of cloud solutions to different businesses through their respective expertise. Singapore’s technology sector continues to prosper, and the country continues to thrive for many multinational companies and startups alike. Its focus on strengthening its tech infrastructure and integrating it into almost every aspect of the country has shown remarkable results in terms of business.
This has presented a huge potential market for global cloud solutions provider eCloudvalley to tap into. Founded in 2013 in Taipei, Taiwan, eCloudvalley assists other organisations in navigating the complexities of cloud adoption and in their ventures towards digital transformation. Banking on the strength of over 800 people across 10 different countries in Asia and 10 different solutions teams, the company is always developing new customised solutions to meet the specific demands of the market. For the last five years, the company has been in a rapid expansion mode as it invests in seven new regions and has a team of over 300 talent
eCloudvalley Helps Businesses in ASEAN with Cloud AdoptioneCloudvalley, founded in Taipei in 2013, assists businesses in the ASEAN region with cloud adoption and digital transformation. Southeast Asia's cloud infrastructure revenue has increased by 25% in 2022. However, there is still a challenge in educating employees and strengthening cloud security.
