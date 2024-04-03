Earthquake Strikes Southern Islands of Japan and the Philippines

At around 8am today (April 3), an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck the southern islands of Japan and the Philippines, resulting in four deaths, dozens injured, power outage, and tsunami warnings. Aftershocks measuring 6.0 and 6.5 on the Richter scale were also reported. Singapore celebrities, including veteran actress Hong Huifang, who is currently filming there, experienced the strong tremors and aftershocks.

Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim expressed her fear for her children in school during the tremors and urged everyone to stay safe

