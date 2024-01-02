Earthquake in Japan Kills Dozens and Causes Extensive Damage

An earthquake on New Year's Day in Japan has killed at least 48 people and caused extensive damage to the city of Suzu. Rescue teams are facing challenges in reaching isolated areas where many people are feared trapped under collapsed buildings. The coastal town of Suzu has been particularly affected, with 90% of houses possibly destroyed. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.6, also triggered tsunami waves that swept cars and houses into the water.





