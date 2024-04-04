Early-stage deals dominate Singapore’s 2023 investment scene

Investors are increasingly turning their attention to early-stage startups in Singapore, as seen in the increased proportion of Seed to Series B investments in 2023. A report from Enterprise Singapore and Dealstreet Asia showed that there were 464 early-stage deals in 2023, accounting for 94.1% of Singapore’s deal volume in 2023. The total value of early-stage deals was US$3.04b.

“Despite a 37% decline in total deal value, the median value – seen as a proxy for valuations – for early-stage deals witnessed minimal impact from the downturn,” the report stated. Overall, Singapore saw 522 deals with a value of US$6.10b in 2023, a decline from 2022’s 651 deals and US$11.04b value

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBRMagazine / 🏆 13. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Companies Expand into New Overseas Markets in 2023Enterprise Singapore chairman Peter Ong said there was a 66 per cent rise in local companies venturing to new markets for the first time in 2023, compared to 2019. More Singapore companies went into new overseas markets for the first time in 2023, compared to pre-pandemic days. Mr Ong hopes this is also going to be a long-term trend of local firms venturing out globally.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore ranked happiest place in Asia for two years running, 30th globally for 2021-2023Finland topped the charts, with Denmark and Iceland securing the following two spots.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

2023 was great for Singapore tourism, and 2024 promises to be even betterIndia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia are the top 5 countries where visitors to Singapore come from, according to STB.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Record hot temperatures, unusual monsoon surges: 5 takeaways from Singapore's 2023 climate reportSINGAPORE — Last year was Singapore’s fourth warmest year on record, tying with 1997 and 2015. May was 2023's hottest month — and both May and October were the warmest on the books for those months historically.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Brace yourself, Singapore may be hotter in 2024 than 2023SINGAPORE — If droplets of sweat bead your forehead the moment you step outdoors and run down your back despite an umbrella overhead, brace yourself. The hot weather looks set to stay in 2024, and could be even warmer than the temperatures felt in 2023 — the fourth warmest year on record for Singapore, said the national meteorologist on March...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Record hot temperatures, unusual monsoon surges: 5 takeaways from Singapore's 2023 climate reportSINGAPORE: Last year was Singapore’s fourth warmest year on record, tying with 1997 and 2015. May was 2023's hottest month - and both May and October were the warmest on the books for those months historically.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »