Early-stage companies account for 78% of deals in SG in 9M23

pstrongThere have been 358 deals in the first three quarters of the year./strong/p pEarly-stage companies accounted for 78% of deals in Singapore in the first nine months of the year, according to CB Insights' "State of Venture Report.

