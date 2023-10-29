Early-stage companies account for 78% of deals in SG in 9M23

Potential influx of expats from Hong Kong to spark demand for homes in prime districtsAampe innovates to help brands create relevant messages for unique consumersThe startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20242. Seatrium delivers floating production unit to Shell4. Potential influx of expats from Hong Kong to spark demand for homes in prime districtsHyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20242. Seatrium delivers floating production unit to Shell4.