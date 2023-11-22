Dutch Voters Head to Polls in Close Election

Voters in the Netherlands cast their ballots on Nov 22, in a close election which opinion polls show at least three parties - including the far right - could win. Voters choices could be critical to the country’s immigration and climate change policies, and its relations with European Union partners.

A poll published on the eve of the election showed anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) tied for the lead with the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, followed closely by a joint Labour/Green ticket.“It’s been enough now. The Netherlands can’t take it anymore. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers,” Mr Wilders said, in a television debate. Voting was taking place in polling stations including the Anne Frank and Van Gogh museums in Amsterdam, clubs, train stations and even a petting zoo. No party is on track to take more than 20 per cent of the vote and, with a large number of Dutch still undecided ahead of the day, many scenarios are possibl





