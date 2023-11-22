Dutch Voters Cast Ballots in Unpredictable Election

Dutch voters cast ballots on Wednesday in an unpredictable election that will usher in a new political era after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's record 13-year stint in charge. Opinion polls suggest the result is far too close to predict, with any of four candidates - including one from the far-right - within striking distance of power in the EU's fifth-largest economy.

The vote is being closely watched across Europe and further afield: The Netherlands tends to punch above its weight in the EU and on the world stage, with steadfast support for Ukraine and eurozone fiscal discipline. Polls suggested huge numbers were undecided going into election day, making the result a literal coin-toss for one voter. "For me, this is a bit of a different election because anyone can win. In the end it came down to two candidates. I tossed a coin and chose one," Vincent Spijker, a 54-year-old quality control manager told AFP after casting his vot





