Duo who went through difficult pregnancies set up social enterprise to help mums

Mrs Frances Cheng (left) and Mrs Diora Henson, both in their 40s, set up a social enterprise to help women going through difficult pregnancies.

Now Mrs Frances Cheng, whose second pregnancy was a life-threatening ordeal, and Mrs Diora Henson, who suffered three miscarriages, are on a mission to guide mothers dealing with challenging pregnancies.

Recalling her brush in 2018 with a life-threatening condition called placenta percreta, which could have caused excessive bleeding when she was giving birth as the placenta had attached itself to her bladder, Mrs Cheng said: “I had to juggle my emotions and lived in constant fear that I might deliver and haemorrhage anytime. This could result in death for both myself and my baby – leaving behind my husband and my firstborn.” She said there were no support groups she could turn to then. headtopics.com

“Breastfeeding is often mistakenly perceived as a straightforward and effortless process by many expectant mothers, when in reality, it can be quite complex and demanding. It involves a multitude of factors, including proper latch-on techniques, milk production regulation, and responsive feeding practices,” said Mrs Cheng, who wanted to help mothers better manage such challenges.

“I firmly believe that having access to credible and reliable information and resources on miscarriages, pregnancy and newborn care is crucial, as it can empower parents to make informed decisions and seek appropriate and timely medical care as they navigate the challenging path to parenthood,” said Mrs Henson, now the mother of a 14-year-old boy. headtopics.com

Under Hatchcare, the social enterprise project, mothers who are currently pregnant or have given birth in the past 90 days can book a pre-or post-natal lactation consultation or mental wellness session at a subsidised rate of $50. Whether they are single or married, they simply have to meet any of nine criteria, which include being 35 and above, delivering a pre-term baby at 36 weeks or fewer, having gestational diabetes, and dealing with symptoms of depression.

