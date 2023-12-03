Dubai Takes Steps to Tackle Methane Emissions

Dubai has announced new measures to tackle methane emissions, one of the most potent greenhouse gases. However, civil society remains skeptical as the voluntary pledges only address emissions from oil and gas production, not from consumer use. Methane leaks from drilling sites, pipelines, and processing plants, and its impact on global warming is 86 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after release.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) states that methane is responsible for around 30% of the rise in global temperatures since the industrial revolution





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden Administration Takes Steps to Free Up Wireless Spectrum for Advanced TechnologyPresident Joe Biden's administration announces measures to meet the increasing demand for wireless services in the U.S. by repurposing spectrum currently allocated for parts of the federal government.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Takes Steps to Compensate Scam VictimsThe proposed shared responsibility framework is significant as it represents a first venture into compensatory measures to alleviate the hardship suffered by scam victims, says Rajah & Tann’s Jansen Chow.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

askST: What is COP28, and why is it an important conference?A crucial part of COP28 will be Global Stocktake, where countries will assess the progress of their climate actions. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Stage set for conflict at COP28 with mixed response to outcome of key climate talksBENGALURU: Tense negotiations at the final meeting on a climate-related loss and damages fund — an international fund to help poor countries hit hard by a warming planet — ended on Saturday (Nov 4) i

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

COP28 Summit: World Leaders Gather to Address Climate CrisisThe focus of this year's COP28 will be whether, despite growing geopolitical tensions, world leaders can do something meaningful to avert more catastrophic heating.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Rights groups fear surveillance and detention at COP28 climate talks in UAERights groups are preparing for the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates with trepidation, fearing surveillance and detention under the oil-rich monarchy's strict criminal justice system. The UAE has said it would permit demonstrations in designated areas, but activists remain concerned about potential arrests.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »