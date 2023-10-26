Drugstore gems: Viral K-beauty, J-beauty and C-beauty products now at local pharmacies

(Clockwise from top left): Catkin's Rouge Carving Lipstick, Kahi Multi Balm range, Hanasui Serum Cushion, OJO 3-in-1 Skin Spa Face Mask, Q+A skincare.

SINGAPORE – Local pharmacies have been stepping up their game in their product selections, offering customers here affordable, well-loved beauty brands from around the world. Here are some new and hidden gems to check out on your next pharmacy run.

This might just rank up there as one of the most anticipated brands to arrive in Singapore. Founded in 2015, the South Korean skincare brand has been making the rounds on TikTok for being one of the top brands to purchase at the country’s health and beauty retailer Olive Young.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mail headtopics.com

Read more:

The Straits Times »

Pharmacies raise the beauty bar with viral beauty brands and premium serviceSince even before the pandemic, pharmacies have become treasure troves of beauty steals. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Jail, fine for woman who verbally abused SGH staff, argued with police in viral videoSINGAPORE - A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days' jail and fined $600 on Wednesday (Oct 25). Read more ⮕

Jail, fine for woman who verbally abused hospital staff and argued with cops in viral videoChinese national Han Feizi, 29, was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined $600. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Woman in viral hospital argument with police jailed for abusive behaviour, lying in work permit applicationThe 29-year-old said the only reason she wanted to enter Singapore was to "have fun". Read more ⮕

Woman who argued with cops in viral videos now accused of working illegally as freelance hostessA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) allegedly lied in her work permit application by stating she would be employed as a clerk. Read more ⮕

'Like a toy running out of battery': Video of Aaron Kwok singing live goes viralAaron Kwok's recent stage performance had some netizens wondering if the God of Dance is already past his prime. The 57-year-old was in a concert with other stars in Jiangsu, China, on Oct 14 and performed multiple hit songs during his performance, including Para Para Sakura, I Love You Forever and Should I Walk Away Quietly, among others. Read more ⮕