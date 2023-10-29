Dozens spammed with unsolicited SMSes from ezbuy, Ang Mo Kio Town Council

Those who received the mysterious SMS messages said they were afraid that it might either caused by a phishing scam, a phone number leak or a cyber attack.Dozens of people said they received unsolicited SMS messages from e-commerce platform ezbuy on Thursday, prompting concern that their devices had been hacked.

In the case of ezbuy, people reported receiving an SMS that said: “Use xxxxxx (ezbuy OTP) to proceed. Key in the OTP within 15 minutes.” Affected individuals said they were not users of the ezbuy platform.

It drove the 24-year-old student to check his online accounts to make sure that there were no pending transactions. Malaysians working in S’pore planning holidays, home renovations as Singdollar surges to new high against ringgit headtopics.com

Check Point Software Technologies security architect Clement Lee told ST that the SMSes “do not appear to have an apparent malicious intent”, although he conceded that it was difficult to say for certain.For now, it seems the messages likely originated from ezbuy’s SMS server and could possibly be a technical error, he said. He advised those who have an ezbuy account to change their passwords.

Thousands of SMSes had been sent out by mistake, and the town council sent a message to apologise to residents that night, added Mr Lee.In response to queries, an AMKTC spokesman said preliminary findings showed that those SMSes were sent due to a technical glitch that arose after the collection system was upgraded to allow residents to make cancellations online. headtopics.com

