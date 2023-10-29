Dozens spammed with unsolicited SMSes from ezbuy, Ang Mo Kio Town Council

Those who received the mysterious SMS messages said they were afraid that it might either caused by a phishing scam, a phone number leak or a cyber attack.

The incident comes two days after Ang Mo Kio residents were spammed with SMSes containing verification codes purportedly related to the cancellation of its bulky item removal service. Mr Ephraim Ng told The Straits Times that the messages left him bewildered and worried that transactions had occurred without his knowledge.

“Having received an unsolicited OTP (one-time password), (it) really got me thinking, are hackers becoming more skilled, or are our devices becoming more exploitable?” Check Point Software Technologies security architect Clement Lee told ST that the SMSes “do not appear to have an apparent malicious intent”, although he conceded that it was difficult to say for certain.For now, it seems the messages likely originated from ezbuy’s SMS server and could possibly be a technical error, he said. He advised those who have an ezbuy account to change their passwords. headtopics.com

