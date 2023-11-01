Dozens killed in Gaza camp strikes as Israel targets key militant

Israel said its warplanes had struck a"vast" tunnel complex at the site, killing"many Hamas terrorists", including local battalion commander Mr Ibrahim Biari. But Tuesday's (Oct 30) strike is sure to fuel anger at Israel's prosecution of the war, and the toll on Palestinian civilians.
Earlier, Bolivia had said it was severing diplomatic ties with Israel as a"repudiation and condemnation" of the Gaza offensive.Doha hosts several senior Hamas officials and is a key channel in trying to secure the release of some 240 hostages believed to have been taken by Palestinian militants on October 7.
The Palestinian telecommunications agency said Wednesday that phone and internet services had"been completely cut off in Gaza", the second such blackout in a week. That is one of the biggest flows since a US-brokered deal was reached, but much less than humanitarian groups say is needed.
