Dover Park Hospice resident Yang Tsin Hoong arriving at his new ward at the TTSH integrated care hub on Oct 30.

“My bed at the old place was indoors and next to the bathroom. It was hot and can get noisy. Now I get to see the greenery outside,” said the retired lorry driver turned karung guniThe 72-year-old, who is terminally ill, was among the 21 residents who were moved from the Dover Park Hospice (DPH) at Jalan Tan Tock Seng to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital-Integrated Care Hub (TTSH-ICH) on Monday.

In 1992, when it was announced that Dover Park Hospice was to be built at Dover Road, there was an appeal from students and staff of the Singapore Polytechnic to move the hospice further away from them. headtopics.com

Calling the move timely, DPH chief executive officer Liew Li Lian said: “We had to start a daycare and home care services. During Covid, it was very hard to keep it going. I’m glad that we did because it helped us to see what other possibilities there are for people who need palliative care.”A ward in the new Dover Park Hospice at TTSH integrated care hub. The hospice completed its move into the new site from its previous location at Jalan Tan Tock Seng on Oct 30, 2023.

“The environment feels more structured, more technologically advanced. This may not be a bad thing because patients want the assurance of always being monitored, of having the healthcare resource to give them the best last journey we can.”“We know they have to cope with their illnesses, so we work together with them, their family and friends, to support their needs, clinically and socially. Somebody has to make sure it happens. headtopics.com