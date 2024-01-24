Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Moves Closer to Republican Nomination

Donald Trump is projected to defeat Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary election on Jan 23, 2024. With votes around 60 per cent counted, Trump's winning margin hovered at around 11 percentage points, but his sole remaining challenger Nikki Haley vowed to fight on. In a rambling victory speech Trump, 77, attacked Haley and said that when the primary contest reaches her home state of South Carolina, 'we're going to win easily'.

In her own speech, Haley insisted that the race was 'far from over' and told supporters that Democrats actually want to run against her former boss, due to his record of sowing 'chaos'





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucus in Bid for 2024 Presidential ElectionFormer US president Donald Trump secures a significant victory in the Iowa caucus, positioning himself as a strong contender for the 2024 presidential election.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends Election Campaign, Supports TrumpFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis ends his election campaign and throws his support behind former President Donald Trump, leaving Nikki Haley as the only rival standing between Trump and the Republican Party's nomination for the US presidential election.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Ron DeSantis Drops Out of Presidential Race, Underscoring Trump's InfluenceRon DeSantis, a top contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, suspended his campaign due to declining support and Trump's strong hold on the party's base.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Buyers Shun EVs, Undermining Market for New and Used CarsBuyers are shunning EVs due to a lack of subsidies, a desire to wait for better technology, and continued shortfalls in charging infrastructures. The shift away from cars with dirty combustion engines is running into a new hurdle: Drivers do not want to buy used electric vehicles (EVs), and that is undermining the market for new ones, too. In the US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) second-hand market, prices for battery-powered cars are falling faster than for their combustion-engine cousins. Buyers are shunning them due to a lack of subsidies, a desire to wait for better technology, and continued shortfalls in charging infrastructures. Sparked by Tesla and competitive Chinese models are further depressing values of new and used cars alike, threatening earnings at rivals like Volkswagen (VW) and Stellantis. Because most new vehicles in Europe are sold via leases, automakers and dealers who finance these transactions are trying to recover losses from plummeting valuations by raising borrowing costs.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

New Places to Visit in JB for Your Next GetawayCheck out these nine new places to visit in JB for your next getaway. From an animal cafe to a theme park, there's something for everyone.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

New Community Review Site Created for Insurance Agents and Financial AdvisersA new community review site – Agenttrust.sg – has been created for people to leave anonymous reviews and share feedback about their insurance agents and financial advisers. Industry associations and advisory firms are concerned about the validity of the reviews, noting that the anonymity of users creates room for potential abuse.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »