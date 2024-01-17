Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucus in Bid for 2024 Presidential Election

On Monday (Jan 15), former United States president Donald Trump scored an overwhelming victory in the Iowa caucus, the first contest as the Republican Party chooses its nominee for the 2024 presidential election. The 77-year-old, who wants to contest the Nov 5 election after losing in 2020, won 98 of Iowa state’s 99 counties, narrowly losing Johnson county to rival Nikki Haley by just one vote.





