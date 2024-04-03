Donald Trump warns of coming American "bloodbath" caused by illegal immigrants

Mr Donald Trump doubled down on his heavily criticised warning of a coming American "bloodbath" on Tuesday (April 2) as he told supporters US communities faced "plunder, rape and slaughter" at the hands of illegal immigrants. Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 2, 2024.

In some of his most inflammatory comments to date on border security, Mr Trump accused President Joe Biden of unleashing "carnage, chaos and killing" in a country he said was flooded with drugs and besieged by foreign criminal gangs. "I stand before you today to declare that Joe Biden's border bloodbath.

