Donald Trump ordered to pay US$83.3 million in defamation case

Former president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay US$83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in social media posts and news conferences. The award includes US$65 million in punitive damages. Carroll's lawyers argued that a large award is necessary to stop Trump from continuing to attack her.





Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Moves Closer to Republican NominationDonald Trump emerges victorious in the New Hampshire primary, increasing his chances of securing the Republican presidential nomination. Nikki Haley vows to continue the fight despite the loss. Trump criticizes Haley in his victory speech, while Haley claims the race is far from over.

Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucus in Bid for 2024 Presidential ElectionFormer US president Donald Trump secures a significant victory in the Iowa caucus, positioning himself as a strong contender for the 2024 presidential election.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends Election Campaign, Supports TrumpFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis ends his election campaign and throws his support behind former President Donald Trump, leaving Nikki Haley as the only rival standing between Trump and the Republican Party's nomination for the US presidential election.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou not invited to Taiwan opposition party's campaign rallyFormer president Ma Ying-jeou is conspicuously missing from the guest list of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) biggest campaign rally. The rally, considered critical for the KMT campaign, is the final one before the presidential election. Ma, who had been actively supporting the KMT's candidate, will not be attending as he was not invited.

New Zealand couple finds closure after 50-year search for former amahStanding in front of Madam Lily Wong’s urn in a quiet columbarium, New Zealander Laurie Rands was finally able to say what she had been longing to tell her former amah for the last 50 years. The visit to the columbarium on Dec 22 by Mrs Laurie Rands (left) and her husband marked a bittersweet end to their four-decade search for their amah. The couple came to Singapore in 1971 when Mr Rands was posted here by the New Zealand Navy, and worked at the then Sembawang Naval Base. Madam Wong worked for them as an amah, or housekeeper, in their Kasai Road home in Seletar until the couple returned to New Zealand in 1973. The three of them had a close relationship, often sharing meals and bringing their families together on festive occasions.

Former Reform Party member apologises for false statements about Law and Home Affairs MinisterA former Reform Party member apologises to Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam for publishing false statements about his alleged extramarital affair.

