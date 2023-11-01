Donald Trump Jr says he played minor role in company finances

"They could have asked me on any given day what a deal was worth," he said, adding:"I may not have known that it was going to be used in aggregate for the statements of financial condition."His testimony is expected to continue into Thursday afternoon and could delve deeper into his role managing properties and licensing deals. Eric is scheduled to testify after he is finished, followed by his sister Ivanka Trump on Friday. Their father is set to testify on Monday.

The case is largely about damages, as Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump and his company fraudulently inflated those asset values. Engoron has ordered the dissolution of companies that control pillars of his real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. That ruling is on hold while Trump appeals.

The elder Trump also faces four separate criminal prosecutions, including cases in Washington and Georgia related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.Trump has denied wrongdoing and has repeatedly accused James and Engoron of political bias.

Trump is under a limited gag order barring him from speaking publicly about court staff but has twice violated it and been fined US$15,000 for attacking Engoron’s top clerk, whom he has accused of bias. He has not faced sanctions for his attacks on Engoron or James.

