Donald Trump Jr says he had minor role in company's finances

Donald Jr, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and a co-defendant in the case, is the first of Trump’s adult children to testify, followed by Eric and Ivanka Trump. Their father is set to testify on Monday.

The lawsuit by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, his two adult sons and a handful of their family businesses of inflating their assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms.

The elder Trump also faces four separate criminal prosecutions, including cases in Washington and Georgia related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. "Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!" he wrote on social media on Wednesday morning.

The Washington judge overseeing his federal election subversion trial has also imposed a limited gag order. Trump has alleged that both violate his right to free speech.He appeared in court last week for a dramatic reunion with his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who testified against his former boss last week.

