Dollar holds near 150 yen as central bank policy, data deluge awaited

The BOJ kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Monday, leading a week which will also see interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

"It's definitely a busy week," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The yen was last 0.1 per cent lower at 149.75 per dollar, getting a slight reprieve after having struck a one-year trough of 150.78 per dollar last week.

"Our base case remains that the BOJ will leave its monetary policy settings unchanged, although we acknowledge that there is a risk that they will announce tweaks to its yield curve control programme," said Kong. headtopics.com

The Australian and New Zealand dollars nudged higher after having slid to fresh 2023 lows last week, with the Aussie last 0.19 per cent up at $0.6346.Over the weekend, Israel signalled intent to encircle Gaza's main city, publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave's western coast as conflict in the Middle East raged.

The dollar index edged 0.03 per cent higher to 106.63, as investors assessed what the recent run of resilient U.S. economic data would mean for the Fed's rate outlook. While expectations are for the Fed to leave interest rates on hold when it announces its policy decision later in the week, markets are pricing in a roughly 19 per cent chance of a hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. headtopics.com

