Doctor who has 'obsession' with porn and sex with underage girls loses overnight access to his children

Senior Judge Chan Seng Onn agreed with the mother that there was a risk of harm to the children posed by the father’s negative influence.SINGAPORE — A doctor has lost overnight access to his 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son after his former wife submitted transcripts of audio recordings in court to show his sexual promiscuity and "unhealthy obsession" with pornography and sex with underage girls.

In another, the doctor laughed after the friend said: "If it is 18, it will be okay... but you are still in for 14 and 15." He agreed with the mother that there was a risk of harm to the children posed by the father's negative influence, and by his discussion with his friend for the friend and another man to take care of the children from time to time.Justice Chan said the transcripts showed that the father's lustful desire extended not just to prostitutes and pornography, but also to underage girls.

The judge said this argument lost all force when he considered that in one conversation, the friend mentioned that the father had actually met up with at least one underage girl, and in another conversation, the man had asked the friend for the contact details of another girl. headtopics.com

Following mediation sessions, the parties consented for the father to be given access to the children from Thursdays to Sundays, as well as during school holidays. The father was allowed to have overnight access within the stipulated days and the right to take the children overseas during the school holidays.

She said he watched obscene videos without using headphones. He would even watch pornography in the car before visiting his mother, after dropping off his friend and before picking the children up.

