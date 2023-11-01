Doctor’s widow and eldest daughter lose court tussle over $4m he had willed to all 4 children

The widow and eldest daughter of Dr Khoo Boo Kwee argued that he had changed his mind when he added the two of them as co-account holders in November 2019, following his liver cancer diagnosis. Therefore, Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo were holding the money on trust for the beneficiaries of Dr Khoo’s will, the judge said.

The judge ordered Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo to give an account of the money and to repay the amount found due to the estate. Dr Khoo, a general practitioner who ran his own clinic until he retired, had a son and three daughters with Ms Ng.

Dr Khoo bequeathed his remaining assets to his four children in equal shares. They comprised shares, a car, cash in his room drawer, a UOB account, and a POSB account.On Nov 7, 2019, he added the names of Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo to the accounts.

In 2022, Ms Katherine Khoo and her second sister Joyce sued their mother and eldest sister. They sought a court declaration that the money was held by Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo on trust for Dr Khoo’s estate.

They contended that by adding their names as joint account holders, Dr Khoo had showed his intention to gift the money to them.In his judgment, Justice Lee said the adding of Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo as joint account holders was, by itself, a neutral factor.

The judge said the amendments to Dr Khoo’s will – made just 11 days after Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo were added as joint account holders – made it plain that the doctor continued to treat the money as his funds to be bequeathed to his beneficiaries.

