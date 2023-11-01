Doctor in India suspended for repeatedly slapping HIV-positive patient

In a video that already has close to a million views on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, a doctor is seen slapping a 45-year-old man lying on a gurney at least three times.The man was admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore city, some 800km south of the capital New Delhi, for a fractured leg and other injuries he sustained during a road accident.

The Times of India reported that Dr Kaushal was incensed because the man did not declare that he was positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which can be transmitted via infected blood, among others.Gold bar hidden in Nutella jar from Kuala Lumpur seized at Indian airportThis Viral vedio from 'MY Hospital' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh,Patient was suffering from STD ,But he tried to hide it from all and put the lives of all health workers in danger.

The incident sparked public outrage, and also a discussion on how hospitals should handle HIV-positive patients.“Dealing with HIV requires awareness, not a heavy-handed approach. Patients should be educated, so they feel encouraged to disclose their condition more openly in the future,” he added.

Ms Divya Gandotra Tandon, who heads a non-governmental organisation for women and children, said she believes the doctor's reaction "is partially justifiable, as he was concerned about the health of other resident doctors".

