Divorcing Couples Face Challenges with CPF Accounts

Divorcing couples generally dread the refund process because they cannot freely withdraw cash from their CPF accounts if they are under 55. The Central Provident Fund has been an ever-present fixture in our lives, but it is remarkable how much ignorance still surrounds it, and never more so than when divorcing couples bicker over it. In most cases, the couples fight because they want a bigger share of cash instead of each other’s CPF savings, which are seen as “illiquid”.

Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device Resend verification e-mai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: CPF to launch nationwide project to encourage mature members to think about retirement plansThink beyond short-term gains and losses: This is one of the key messages the Central Provident Fund Board hopes to drive home in its members. The board wants to encourage them to rethink their retirement plans and improve their financial situation through an islandwide...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

STRAITS_TIMES: CPF to launch nationwide project to encourage mature members to think about retirement plansThose between the ages of 36 and 54 still have time to make a significant impact on their retirement planning. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

INDEPENDENTSG: CPF Board issues warning about scam email requiring wage information from employersLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: Couples in Singapore explore unconventional fertility proceduresSome couples in Singapore are opting for unconventional fertility procedures like womb massages mixed with moxibustion, oxygen therapy, catered meals, and a 'sperm guide' in their quest for conception.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing overwhelmed as Afghans face expulsionSome 128,000 have already left over the past month, with thousands more expected in the coming days. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Man arrested for breaking into restaurant, punching police officer in the faceSINGAPORE: The police on Friday (Nov 3) arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a restaurant along Geylang Road to commit theft and for punching a police officer in his face. On Nov 3 at about 11.05am, police said they received a report of housebreaking at a restaurant along Geylang Road.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »