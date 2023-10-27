Divers scour river in search for Maine mass shooting suspect

Law enforcement officials search an area near Monmouth in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Maine (Photo: AFP/ANGELA WEISS)LEWISTON: Jittery residents of southern Maine remained on edge on Friday (Oct 27) as state and federal law enforcement agents combed woods and deployed divers into a river in a massive hunt for a man accused ofRobert Card, 40, is accused of carrying out the country's deadliest mass shooting of the year on Wednesday night.

Early in the day, police deployed along the Androscoggin River in nearby Lisbon, seven miles (11km) southeast of Lewiston, with divers using sonar to look for evidence - or a body. Card's white SUV was found nearby, Maine public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said.

"If you have a gun, at least you hear the door, you're awake, you can be ready" to shoot back, she said."You're gonna have a good chance."Throughout the area, speculation remained rife. How did the killer manage to vanish? Did he escape on a jet-ski after abandoning his car? Is he somewhere in the woods? Did he take his own life? headtopics.com

"Every minute that this goes on, we're more and more concerned, you know, because what's the next thing that's going to happen?" he asked.Police hunt for man linked to major mass shootings in Maine He said a number of intersecting social crises have afflicted Lewiston, a city of about 38,000 inhabitants.

Among those killed at the Schemengees bar-restaurant - where the killer appeared after the rampage at the bowling alley - were four men with ties to the school, as former students, educators or parents, Karen Hopkins, the school's director, told AFP.Card is an army reservist, but had not been deployed in any combat zone. US media reported that he had recently been sent for psychiatric treatment after he said he was hearing voices. headtopics.com

