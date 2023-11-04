Dispute between Siblings over Joint Bank Account

The sister contributed only about $250,000 to the account, but she received about $1.4 million when the account was closed. Many of us don’t think twice about opening a bank account with a relative but a dispute between two siblings over $2.8 million in their joint account shows how such arrangements can turn ugly.

Like joint ownership of property, joint bank account holders also have the “right of survivorship”: If one account holder dies, the other inherits all the money in the account if no compelling documents show otherwise.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Siblings fight for share of $2.8m in joint accountThis case highlights the pitfalls of relatives or friends who jointly open bank accounts. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

STFOREIGNDESK: Disputes over Joint Bank AccountsDisputes involving joint bank accounts are more common than one thinks, especially when the owners can withdraw funds independently without approval from the other.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »

STRAITS_TIMES: Who owns the money in joint bank accounts?It is important to spell out who owns the money in joint accounts to avoid disputes among the owners. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: US Supreme Court takes up Coinbase arbitration disputeWASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday (Nov 3) agreed to hear a dispute over Coinbase's effort to move a dispute with users of the cryptocurrency exchange out of courts and into private arbitration.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China central bank probes 'abnormal' trades during Oct. 31 liquidity stressBEIJING : China's central bank said on Friday that the country's interbank market operator was probing "abnormal" trades on Oct. 31, when overnight borrowing costs surged to as high as 50 per cent.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAITS_TIMES: Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.6 billion: UNThe sum covers the humanitarian needs of some 2.7 people until the end of 2023, it said. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »