Displaying fares, deductions at gantries under SimplyGo possible but 'will lead to longer queues': LTA

It is technically possible for the SimplyGo system to display commuters' card balance and deduction information at gantries, but it would slow down the entry and exit for commuters, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jan 12).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jan 12) that is possible for the SimplyGo system to display commuters' card balance and deduction information at gantries However, this would slow down the entry and exit for commuters and lead to longer queues, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jan 12). LTA had said on Tuesday that from June 1, non-concession adult commuters will be unable to use Ez-link adult cards that have not been upgraded to SimplyGo to pay for their public transport fares.But among the criticisms of the SimplyGo system is that it does not display card deductions and balances at the gantry itsel





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phasing out of Nets FlashPay and Ez-link adult cards in SingaporePublic transport fare cards in Singapore will switch fully to the SimplyGo system for adult cardholders from June 1. Ez-link adult cards not upgraded to SimplyGo and Nets FlashPay cards not exchanged for a Nets prepaid card can no longer be used to pay for fares. SimplyGo was introduced in 2019 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to offer a range of digital ticketing and e-payment options for transit.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Revised Policies Lower Land Prices for Places of WorshipRevised policies aimed at lowering the price of land allocated to places of worship have taken effect. As of Oct 30, 32 religious organizations have applied to renew their leases, with 25 still being processed. The average rate paid by the seven religious organizations is around 47% less than the rates for new places of worship sites in recent tenders prior to the implementation of the revised framework.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Passport-Free QR Code System Explored for Singapore-Malaysia Land TravelA passport-free QR code system is being explored to speed up immigration clearance for land travel between Singapore and Malaysia. Other collaborative initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor through a one-stop business and investment service centre in Johor. An investors' forum may also be co-organised to gather feedback from businesses about the special zone.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

LTA looking into M’sian driver’s claim he was charged S$2,700 after car wrongly deemed to be in S’pore for 4 monthsThe Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating a claim by a Malaysian driver who was wrongly charged approximately S$2,700 after his car was mistakenly deemed to have stayed in Singapore for four months.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore to Step Up Checks at Checkpoints to Clamp Down on VapingSingapore authorities will increase checks at air, land, and sea checkpoints to prevent vaping. Passengers carrying e-vaporisers will be fined.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Taiwan politicians shift focus to in-person campaigning ahead of electionsTaiwan's politicians are training their firepower on 'land battles', or in-person campaigning, as this is the last weekend ahead of the Jan 13 legislative and presidential elections.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »