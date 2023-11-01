Disney to complete takeover of Hulu with US$8.6 billion deal

The California-based entertainment giant already sells Hulu as part of bundled offerings with its Disney+ and ESPN+ platforms. Disney in August reported that Disney+ lost more than 10 million subscribers in the recently ended quarter, in large part due to the Indian market.

Disney rival Netflix last month said subscriber numbers grew nearly 11 per cent to 247 million in the recently ended quarter as it cracked down on password sharing and refined an ad-supported tier. Netflix said in an earnings report that its nascent ad-supported offering was gaining traction, and the coming Disney earnings should provide insight into whether the same is true for its ad-supported tier.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.